Midlands attorney arrested, charged with lewd acts upon a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a Midlands attorney was arrested and charged with lewd acts upon a minor. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Thursday, deputies say they executed a search warrant and brought 61-year-old Harry Gregory into custody without incident.

Authorities say Gregory has been charged with lewd acts upon a minor, stemming from incidents that occurred from 22002-2004, when the victim was a minor.