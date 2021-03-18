Potential severe storms cancel SC Senate and vaccine clinics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The potential for severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes Thursday has led the South Carolina Senate to not meet at all and the House to tell members to come only if they feel safe. Nearly all of South Carolina is under a moderate risk of severe storms with forecasters also saying there could be a few strong tornadoes. The unusually dire forecast led a number of school systems to call off in-person classes and have students and teachers meet online. Some COVID-19 vaccine clinics were also canceled. South Carolina sees only an average of about 11 tornadoes per year and most of them are weaker storms.