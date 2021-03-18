Sumter Police searching for missing woman last seen on South Guignard Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department is asking for your help looking for a missing woman who was last seen at the Sumter Stop on South Guignard Drive. Authorities say 23-year-old Rebecca Danielle Brown was with friends before she went missing around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities describe Brown as 5’4″ tall, weighs about 165 lbs., has brown hair and green eyes. Officials say she was last seen walking away from the store while wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a blue long sleeved shirt and a black and gray zip-up sweatshirt.

If you know where Brown is, contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.