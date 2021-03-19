Academy ditching webcams at this year’s Oscars

CNN– New details are in about the upcoming 2021 Oscars ceremony. The Academy says the event will be aired live and no webcamming in will be allowed. Producers for the award show have requested all nominees attend in person.

The Academy has put COVID-19 protocols in place to keep attendees safe.Only those nominated, their guest and presenters may attend the ceremony in person. The Academy says they will accept awards on behalf of those unable to attend.

The 93rd Academy Awards airs live on Sunday, April 25 starting at 8 p.m. eastern time on ABC Columbia.