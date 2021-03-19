Boil water advisory at Zimalcrest Drive due to water main break

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Water has issued a boil water advisory for those living on Zimalcrest Drive after a water main break.

Officials say this advisory is for customers living on Zimalcrest Drive between Bending Tree Lane and Center Point Circle.

According to Columbia Water, you need to vigorously boil your water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Columbia police say it happened before 4 a.m. near The Grove at St. Andrews Apartment Complex.

The cause of the water main break is still under investigation.

The road is blocked as repairs are being done.

