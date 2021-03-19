Family’s pet dies after a house fire on North Edisto Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters say a family’s pet has died after an early morning house fire today.

Authorities say it happened on North Edisto Road just before 3 a.m., when they saw smoke and flames coming from the windows.

According to investigators, four family members were alerted by smoke alarms and were able to escape with no injuries, but their family pet died from the fire.

Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire before it extended to the rest of the home.

They believe the fire started in the utility room area of the home and say it caused an estimated $75,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.