Lexington Police looking for at-risk teen last seen late Thursday night

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says Carson Boyd returned home and is safe.

ORIGINAL POST (3/19/21)

The Lexington Police Department is asking for your help locating an at-risk teen who was last seen around midnight last night. Police say 17-year-old Carson Boyd was last seen at his home around the 800 block of East Main Street near Taylor Street in Lexington.

Authorities describe Boyd as a light skinned Black male who stands at 6 feet tall, weighs about 210 lbs. and has a short Afro style haircut.

If you have any information as to where Boyd may be, call 803-359-6260.