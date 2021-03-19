New health care facility serving Columbia College and surrounding community, now open

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new health center is now open in the Midlands. Columbia Community Family Practice will provide primary and preventative services to students of Columbia College and the surrounding community. They will also provide mental health counseling.

The center is a partnership between the college and the Eau Claire Cooperative Health Care Center.

Columbia Community Family Practice is located on Columbia College’s campus, which is on Colonial Drive. The practice will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.