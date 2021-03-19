SCHP: Man arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal collision in Blythewood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one man was arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal collision in Blythewood on Thursday. Authorities say 69-year-old Joseph Gaither is charged with leaving the scene involving death, after the collision on Langford Road around 6:40 a.m.

According to investigators, Gaither tried to make a u-turn in his tractor trailer, when he hit the driver of a Dodge truck and left the scene. Troopers say the Dodge truck driver died from the collision.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the victim as 68-year-old Stanley D. Fisher, of Elgin.

Gaither was later arrested and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.