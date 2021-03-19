SLED: Sumter County woman charged with voluntary manslaughter in child’s death

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, a Sumter County woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a her 13-year-old child. Authorities say Sharma Ladile Harris, 37, is accused of disconnecting a medical ventilator deemed necessary to assist with the child’s breathing.

Harris Sharma

Sharma Harris
Source: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center

Officials say Harris was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter. Authorities say she was booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

When they receive a report of a child death from the county coroner, SLED says they are directed to investigate and gather all information on the fatality.

Categories: Local News, Sumter
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts