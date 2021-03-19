St. Peter’s Catholic Church requests donations for 35th Annual Easter Banquet

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A local church wants to make sure everyone has access to Easter fun and a good meal.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church and the St. Vincent dePaul Society is holding its 35th Annual Easter Banquet for the poor, homeless, and elderly Sunday April 4.

The event will be at 1529 Assembly Street from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend the free event but they are asking for donations to better provide for those in need.

Here is a list of the requested donations:

Monetary gifts

D yed eggs ( approximately 20 dozen are needed )

A pproximately 30 Large Easter Basket s filled with wrapped candy for the children

Homemade Easter Desserts , cupcakes , cup cakes with Jelly Be a ns on top .

The church will be giving children Easter Baskets. For lunch, they serve ham, rice and gravy, vegetables, salad, rolls, tea, lemonade and homemade Easter desserts.

For further information to help, please contact 803–796–9802 or email rkeeder0518@aol.com.