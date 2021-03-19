You can rent gardening equipment with your Richland Library card!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Spring officially begins Saturday, and if you’re looking to enhance your garden, the Richland Library may be able to help! They’ve added new items to the library of gardening equipment that will help both experts and newcomers get the most out of the growing season.

You can check out the equipment for free with you library card.

They have things like flower, vegetable and herb seed bundles, gardening tools and much more.

Click here to check what equipment is available and to make a reservation. You can also make an appointment to pick up your equipment curbside at their location at 1431 Assembly Street.