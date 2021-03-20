City of Columbia Parks and Rec announce phased re-openings of parks, pools and more
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to play ball! The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has announced it’s re-opening phase for City parks and amenities beginning May 3, 2021.
The reopening includes community centers, neighborhood centers and the Drew Wellness Center.
City officials say this also means youth sports can resume, but summer camp will still be postponed in the interest of everyone’s safety.
Leaders say masks will still be required when interacting with staff, and visitors must use social distancing.
Per Parks and Rec, here are the re-openings:
Community Centers: Greenview Park, Hyatt Park, Lorick Park, Pinehurst Park, ML King Park, Woodland Park, and Katheryn Bellfield Center
- Hours of Operations: Monday – Thursday; 10am-9pm: Friday close at 8pm
Saturday: 10am-6pm
Sunday: 2pm-7pm (MLK Park and Hyatt Park only)
Neighborhood Centers: St. Anna’s Park, Melrose Park, Emily Douglas Park, Heathwood Park, Hampton Park, S. Edisto Park, Sims Park and Busby
- Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 10am- 6pm
Drew Wellness Center: Re-Opens May 3, 2021
- Members to bring their own towel until further notice.
- No individual swim lessons.
- Instructor fitness classes begin by May 17, 2021.
Art Center:
- Hours of Operation: Monday – Thursday 9am-9pm
Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 10am – 5pm
Youth Baseball: Modified youth baseball season to begin early May
- Ages-5 & 6 T-Ball
- Ages- 7 & 8 Coaches Pitch
- Clinics: Pitching mechanics, Batting, Fielding and Throwing
- Ages 9 & 10
- Ages 11 & 12
Youth and Adult Summer Basketball leagues: Registration begins mid-April. League play starts the first week in June for youth and adults.
For all athletics information, please contact 803-563-4300 or 803-545-3113
Facility Reservation: Facility reservations to go into effect May 3, 2021. Modified occupancy will be followed according to Fire Marshall.
Summer Camp: Summer Camp will be postponed in the best interest of health and safety of our children at this time.
Pool Season: All outdoor pools open Memorial Day weekend. (May 29, 2021)
- Drew Splash Pad, Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool
- No individual swim lessons
Summer Concerts: Summer Concerts and Movies in the Park postponed until further notice in the best interest of health and safety of the public.
Specialty Camps: Golf Center and Columbia Tennis Center will remain as scheduled
Greenways: Remain open as already scheduled
Parks and Recreation guidelines to facilities re-opening:
o Required to wear masks when interacting with the City of Columbia Parks & Recreations staff
o Maintain Social Distancing of 6ft. at all times
o Citizen visitation to park facilities will be limited based on our ability to maintain social distancing requirements
o Park staff reserves the right to disband gatherings and/or solicit support from local law enforcement as needed