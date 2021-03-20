City of Columbia Parks and Rec announce phased re-openings of parks, pools and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to play ball! The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has announced it’s re-opening phase for City parks and amenities beginning May 3, 2021.

The reopening includes community centers, neighborhood centers and the Drew Wellness Center.

City officials say this also means youth sports can resume, but summer camp will still be postponed in the interest of everyone’s safety.

Leaders say masks will still be required when interacting with staff, and visitors must use social distancing.

Per Parks and Rec, here are the re-openings:

Community Centers: Greenview Park, Hyatt Park, Lorick Park, Pinehurst Park, ML King Park, Woodland Park, and Katheryn Bellfield Center

Hours of Operations: Monday – Thursday; 10am-9pm: Friday close at 8pm

Saturday: 10am-6pm

Sunday: 2pm-7pm (MLK Park and Hyatt Park only)

Neighborhood Centers: St. Anna’s Park, Melrose Park, Emily Douglas Park, Heathwood Park, Hampton Park, S. Edisto Park, Sims Park and Busby

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 10am- 6pm

Drew Wellness Center: Re-Opens May 3, 2021

Members to bring their own towel until further notice.

No individual swim lessons.

Instructor fitness classes begin by May 17, 2021.

Art Center:

Hours of Operation: Monday – Thursday 9am-9pm

Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 10am – 5pm

Youth Baseball: Modified youth baseball season to begin early May

Ages-5 & 6 T-Ball

Ages- 7 & 8 Coaches Pitch

Clinics: Pitching mechanics, Batting, Fielding and Throwing

Ages 9 & 10

Ages 11 & 12

Youth and Adult Summer Basketball leagues: Registration begins mid-April. League play starts the first week in June for youth and adults.

For all athletics information, please contact 803-563-4300 or 803-545-3113

Facility Reservation: Facility reservations to go into effect May 3, 2021. Modified occupancy will be followed according to Fire Marshall.

Summer Camp: Summer Camp will be postponed in the best interest of health and safety of our children at this time.

Pool Season: All outdoor pools open Memorial Day weekend. (May 29, 2021)

Drew Splash Pad, Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool

No individual swim lessons

Summer Concerts: Summer Concerts and Movies in the Park postponed until further notice in the best interest of health and safety of the public.

Specialty Camps: Golf Center and Columbia Tennis Center will remain as scheduled

Greenways: Remain open as already scheduled

Parks and Recreation guidelines to facilities re-opening:

o Required to wear masks when interacting with the City of Columbia Parks & Recreations staff

o Maintain Social Distancing of 6ft. at all times

o Citizen visitation to park facilities will be limited based on our ability to maintain social distancing requirements

o Park staff reserves the right to disband gatherings and/or solicit support from local law enforcement as needed