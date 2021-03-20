Columbia Fireflies host job fair at Segra Park today

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Grab those resumes, the Columbia fireflies are hosting a job fair this Saturday to fill some fun game day positions.

Interviews will take place at Segra Park today Saturday , March 20th. You can come out and see what job opportunities are available from 1 to 4-pm. The event will be held rain or shine.

Fireflies say they are looking to hire in 9 different departments in and outside of the park. We have a list of the jobs you may be able to snag listed below.

-parking

-ushers

-ticketing

-cleaning crew

-kid zone

-merchandise/team store

-grounds crew

-video production

-food and beverage