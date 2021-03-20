Columbia Fireflies host job fair at Segra Park today

If you are looking for a job, grab your resumes because one area team is looking to hire
Rochelle Dean,

Columbia Fireflies Job fair March 20, 2021

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Grab those resumes, the Columbia fireflies are hosting a job fair this Saturday to fill some fun game day positions.

Interviews will take place at Segra Park today Saturday , March 20th. You can come out and see what job opportunities are available from 1 to 4-pm. The event will be held rain or shine.

Fireflies say they are looking to hire in 9 different departments in and outside of the park. We have a list of the jobs you may be able to snag listed below.

 

 

 

-parking
-ushers
-ticketing
-cleaning crew
-kid zone
-merchandise/team store
-grounds crew
-video production
-food and beverage

 

