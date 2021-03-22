Police searching for car after Five Points hit and run

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police are searching for a black Dodge Charger with blue LED headlights and a rear spoiler following a hit and run Saturday night on the 700 block of Harden St.

Investigators say the car struck a pedestrian who remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say the car will likely have damage to the driver side headlight, front bumper area and the undercarriage.

If you have any information on this incident call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.