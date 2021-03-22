RCSD looking for missing man with medical needs

1/2 James Bunker 1 James Bunker Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

2/2 James Bunker 2 James Bunker Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing man who walked out of the NHC Nursing Facility on Parklane Road Monday morning. Deputies say 73-year-old James Bunker walked out of the facility around 6:45 a.m.

Officials describe Bunker as a white man who is balding, with gray hair, stands at 5’3″ and weighs about 160 lbs.. They also say Bunker has dementia and requires medication. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, blue sweatpants and a green shirt.

If you have any information about where Bunker may be, call 911.