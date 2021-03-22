Support the Lexington Police Department at their annual golf tournament fundraiser

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Police officers are raising money for their department with a golf tournament, and they’re looking for sponsors. If you want to enter your team of four into the tournament, team entry is $300 and includes two meals and raffle tickets.

The tournament will be held Monday, May 17 at the Golden Hills Golf and Country Club. All proceeds will go to the police department, and will be tax deductible.

For more information, go to the Lexington Police Department Facebook page.