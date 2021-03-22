Wrong way driver killed in collision on U.S. Hwy. 301 in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one driver died after driving in the wrong lane overnight and hitting a vehicle.

Troopers say it happened around 12:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Lariot Road.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2004 Hyundai Civic was driving in the wrong lane and hit the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.

Authorities say the Hyundai driver died from the wreck, while the Chevy driver was taken to a hospital.

Highway Patrol says both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the Hyundai driver.

This incident remains under investigation.