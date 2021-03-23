1 arrested; 2 wanted after gun deal leads to shooting in Sumter

1/2 (Courtesy: Sumter Police Dept.) Octavious Brock

2/2 (Courtesy: Sumter Police Dept.) Dywain McKenzie



SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies say one teenager is arrested and they’re searching for two suspects involved in a gun deal that led to a shooting.

Authorities say Octavious Brock, 19, and Dywain McKenzie, 20, each face two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping, among other charges.

Deputies arrested Brock’s brother, Justice Brock, 17, who is charged as an adult with conspiracy, two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Officials say the shooting happened on Maxwell Avenue on March 17 after 10 p.m.

According to investigators, they found a 26-year-old man shot and he was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Authorities say a short time later, they found McKenzie at a home on King Street with a gunshot wound and they later found Justice at Prisma Health Tuomey hospital with a gunshot wound.

Deputies say the three suspects and the 26-year-old man met on Maxwell Avenue to exchange guns, when the shooting started after an armed robbery attempt of the 26-year-old’s handgun.

The Sumter Police Department says Justice Brock is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.

If you know where the suspects are, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.