RCSD: Capital City Cycles employee connected to the fatal gang fight is arrested

1/3 (Courtesy: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) James Hill

2/3 (Courtesy: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Corey Booth

3/3 (Courtesy: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Kristopher Wheat





RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say a Capital City Cycles motorcycle shop employee has been arrested in connection to a fatal altercation between rival gangs this month.

Authorities say Dawonda Thomas-Powell, 49, is charged with first-degree assault by mob and obstruction.

According to investigators, she conspired with gang members to confront the rival gang, and tried to conceal her involvement after the fatal fight.

Deputies say on March 11, two rival gangs started the fight at the shop on Two Notch Road.

According to officials, Corey Booth was pushed to the ground and fired his weapon as other men jumped on top of him.

Authorities say the man on top of the pile, Charles Lilly, was hit in the head multiple times by fellow gang member James Hill.

They continued by saying Booth shot a member of his own gang, Nathan Hatch, in the lower body, and shot two rival gang members, Lilly and Raymond Reese, in the upper bodies.

Deputies say Lilly later died from his injuries after Hill beat him.

Officials say Booth was stabbed during the altercation, and they arrested Kristopher Wheat, who they say was involved in the stabbing.

James Hill is charged with murder and first-degree assault by mob, while Wheat is charged with first-degree assault by mob among other charges, and was released by bond.

Corey Booth is charged with unlawful possession of a pistol.

Thomas-Powell, Hill and other suspects were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.