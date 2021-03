Former MLB All Star Darryl Strawberry speaks at leadership summit at Columbia International University

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Former Major League All Star Darryl Strawberry spoke with students at Columbia International University on Tuesday. Strawberry played outfield for the Mets, Dodgers and Yankees during his time in the big leagues.

Tuesday, he was speaking as part of CIU’s John Maxwell Leadership Summit. The summit was lead by motivational speaker and author John Maxwell.