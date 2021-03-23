Health Clinic at Fort Jackson moving to phase two of vaccination plan for those eligible to receive the shot on base

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Tuesday, officials with Fort Jackson say the Moncrief Army Health Clinic is moving to phase two of its vaccination plan for those eligible to receive a vaccine on base.

“The vaccine is the best single tool to stay safe,” said Moncrief Army Health Clinic Command Sgt. Maj. Erin Hicks.

Officials say vaccinations for those in the Department of Defense/CDC population schema, phase two will begin Wednesday. Officials say this category

includes healthy uniformed personnel, including new accessions and academy cadets as well as all TRICARE beneficiaries 16 years or older.

“Of the 10,000 does we have administered right here on Fort Jackson, there have been zero adverse reactions or harm to any of our patients,” Hicks

said. “When we receive a shipment, we offer (it) to anyone who is currently eligible,” she said. “We turn over the vaccine within 48 hours of receiving

it.”

Those eligible to receive the shot should call 803-751-9000 between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to schedule their appointment.