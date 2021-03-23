Hundreds of frontline hospitality workers vaccinated at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Hundreds of frontline hospitality workers received their first COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

“I’ve never been so glad to be as old as I am,” laughs Columbia resident, Jackie Ellen, after receiving her Pfizer vaccine at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

For Ellen, the opening of phase 1-B meant she could finally get her vaccination. For others like Ashley Anderson and Liam McDonnell, this shot in the arm meant feeling safe at work for the first time in a year.

“I just want to do my part and get it done,” said Anderson.

“It’s been very hectic. There’s been a lot of scares,” said McDonnell.

Both are employees in the hospitality industry, ready to get back to normal.

“As long as everyone does what I’m doing, it’ll make it a lot easier to have the service industry open back up sooner,” explains McDonnell after receiving his vaccine.

400 residents and frontline service employees received their shots at the Convention Center Tuesday, and another 500 are scheduled for Friday.

As one of the hardest hit industries in the state, governor Henry McMaster says a vaccination site like this one is vital. “We didn’t close down, we just slowed down, and as a result, we are going to be able to launch back as we’re doing now, following the plan of accelerate SC and get our people back to work.”

As more shots are administered, more South Carolinians are back to work, excited to see the light at the end of a very long tunnel.

“It was challenging times for our industry and the food service, it’s just definitely exciting to see the business coming back, and people feeling more confident, and people being able to get the vaccine is what’s driving people to get the confidence to come back out,” said Anderson.