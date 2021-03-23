Judge denies bail for Ghislaine Maxwell for the third time

CNN– For the third time, a judge has denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffery Epstein. Maxwell is awaiting trial, accused of helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls before he committed suicide in 2019 while behind bars. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges of recruiting, grooming and ultimately abusing underaged victims, including a girl as young as 14.

Last month, she offered to renounce her British and French citizenships in an effort to be released from jail, pending trial. The judge said no, and is concerned that she’s a flight risk.