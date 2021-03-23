Part of I-20 shut down after dead body found on Interstate

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they are in the early stages of a death investigation. According to authorities, Tuesday evening the body of a man was discovered on Interstate 20 in the east bound lane between mile marker 51 and 55.

During this time, officials are asking you to stay clear of the area as they investigate and that portion of the road has been closed to traffic in this area and a detour has been established to get vehicles around the area, but officials say you should expect delays.

Investigators are currently on the scene collecting evidence in proximity of the body as they attempt to find more information as to how the deceased male ended up dead on the roadway.

