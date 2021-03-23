‘More Justice’ rally held to address violence, affordable housing

35 faith based leaders in the Midlands gathered to discuss a growing number of concerning issues in area Counties

Columbia, SC 9WOLO) — More than 30 religious leaders from Richland and Lexington counties gathered for a ‘More Justice’ rally Monday night.

The group of various denominations say as members of the faith based community it is their obligation to make sure people have equal access to affordable housing, and a reduction in violent crime.

While those directly impacted by some of the issues, the’Move Justice’ grouos says this is the just beginning of a long process toward change and they vow to fight for various issues, including affordable housing for all and safer neighborhoods.

Richland County will get more than $80 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden last week.

Faith based leaders say this is the perfect time to have an open conversation with laqmakers and city and county leaders about solutions to help drive down growing eviction rates. Richland County which ranks 10th in the nation of evictions with an average of 19 evictions a day.

According to data collected by Neighborhood Scouts, Columbia has one of the highest crime rates in the country.

The group plans to meet again April 24th to tackle some of their biggest concerns with lawmakers and City, County leaders along with ‘ Moce Justice members and members of the public where more tha. A thousand people are expected to take part virtually.