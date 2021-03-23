OCSO: 16-year-old charged with the murder of a school teacher

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says a teen has been charged with the murder of a school teacher. Officials say the 16-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the deadly shooting that occurred back in December 2020.

“This individual was taken into custody at an Orangeburg apartment complex today by members of my team and those of the US Marshals,” the sheriff said. “We’ve investigated this senseless shooting since moment one.”

Authorities say the teen is the second individual to be arrested in connection with the death of the 49-year-old teacher. Deputies say they arrested 18-year-old Aloysius Green Jr. in January and charged him with murder. Officials say the 16-year-old is the last individual sought in connection with this crime. Deputies say a third suspect, 18-year-old Calik Guinyard, is awaiting to be extradited from Florida, where he also faces charges.