One more day for 2020 UofSC graduates to register for in-person recognition ceremony

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re a 2020 graduate from the University of South Carolina, there’s still time to register for an in-person recognition ceremony to celebrate your achievement. You must register by Wednesday on the university’s website.

The ceremony is on May 15 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Officials say all 2021 graduation ceremonies in May will be in-person except for the School of Medicine, which will be virtual.

The university says coronavirus safety measures will be in place, and they will work with health leaders to monitor the spread of the virus.