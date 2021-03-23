SC senator proposes bill to make everyone a militia member

The bill aims to make sure no federal law can ever seize guns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – State Sen. Tom Corbin has introduced a bill that would make everyone over 17 who can legally own a gun a member of a militia.

South Carolina’s constitution allows the governor to call up an “unorganized militia.”

Supporters of the bill say if everyone is a member of a militia, then they all fall under the opening clause of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that starts “A well regulated Militia.”

A Democratic senator says it looks like a solution seeking a problem.