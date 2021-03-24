COVID-19 vaccine may cause confusion, alarm for women receiving mammogram results

COLUMBIA (WOLO): A side effect from the COVID-19 vaccine is swollen lymph nodes, which can mirror the signs of breast cancer on a routine screening. Director of Breast Imaging at Prisma Health, Dr. Douglas Bull, says it’s no reason for concern.

“That’s really an understandable phenomenon; it probably happens in a lot of vaccines because it’s a normal body response to a vaccine and anything foreign being administered like that. The lymph nodes do their job and that’s how they respond.”

The challenge though comes not from the safety of the vaccine or the mammogram, but the timing of them together.

“Is it the vaccine causing the problem or is it something else that might be more significant and something we need to investigate,” explains Dr. Bull.

Dr. Bull says in the last 6 weeks, 4 of his patients have experienced false returns on their screenings after their COVID-19 vaccinations. Although physicians do not want women to avoid their mammogram, they do suggest pushing back the imaging if they recently received a vaccination.

“What we’re recommending is patients wait somewhere between 4 to 6 or 6 to 8 weeks out after the second dose of the vaccine before they get their mammogram. And if you know you’re getting the vaccine soon maybe try to get your mammogram just prior to the first dose. But if there’s a problem, if a woman is having a problem, feels a lump, don’t delay that visit. Come on in, let’s get that checked out,” says Dr. Bull.