CPD: Driver killed after a vehicle collision on SC-277

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department says one driver has died after a vehicle collision on SC-277 Monday.

Authorities say it happened on SC-277 at Bull Street shortly before midnight.

According to investigators, the male driver hit a guardrail, overcorrected, then crossed two lanes, where he left the road and hit a tree.

The Police Department says he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This collision remains under investigation.

