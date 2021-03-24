Fairfield residents in phase 1b can get their COVID-19 vaccine at the former Fairfield Memorial Hospital site March 31

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On March 31, Fairfield County Government and Fairfield Medical Associates are teaming up to host a coronavirus vaccination event. The event is open to all Fairfield residents eligible to receive a vaccine in phase 1b.

The event will run, while supplies last, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the former Fairfield Memorial Hospital site located at 102 US Hwy 321 Bypass North.

No appointments are required for the drive-thru event, and vaccines will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Those who get vaccinated will also be given an appointment to receive their second dose.

Eligible Fairfield residents without access to transportation should call Fairfield County Transit at 803-635-6177 to set up a free ride. If you have questions, you should call Fairfield County Emergency Management at 803-635-4444.