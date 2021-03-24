Fundraiser set up for victim of hit and run

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The family of a hit and run victim is asking for your help.

The family of Laer Hohmann has set up a GoFundMe page to help offset the cost of his treatment after police say he was hit by a car Sunday on Harden St.

If you would like to help click here to donate.

Monday Columbia police released surveillance images of a vehicle involved in the hit and run.

Authorities say the driver of the 2011 to 2014 Dodge Charger hit Hohmann on Harden street before 2am Sunday.

According to investigators, the vehicle will likely have damage to the driver side headlight, the front bumper area, and to the undercarriage.

Police say Hohmann is still in the hospital with significant injuries.

If you have any information… call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip at crimesc.com