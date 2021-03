Lexington County Coroner identifies body found on I-20 Tuesday night

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the identity of a body that was discovered on I-20 eastbound Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m. The coroner says the body of 21-year-old Torrian Bryant Oree, of Edgefield, was found with multiple gunshot wounds near exit 51.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.