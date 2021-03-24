Officials not confident Johnson & Johnson will be able to meet vaccine delivery goal

CNN– Officials in the Biden administration are not confident that Johnson & Johnson will meet its self-imposed deadline to deliver 20 million COVID-19 vaccines by the end of March, despite the company saying they can deliver. A source familiar with the allotment says the company will have about four million doses ready to be shipped this week, but that’s short of the 37 million doses laid out in the initial federal contract.

Hospitals are hoping Johnson & Johnson could still issue millions more doses in the days following the March deadline.