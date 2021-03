COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County deputies are looking for a woman accused of stealing a camera from Home Depot. Officials say the incident happened Monday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. on Two Notch Road.

RCSD says the camera stolen it a Wyze Pan camera, valued between $50-$75.

If you have any information, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.