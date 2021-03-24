Senate committee settles on official version of SC flag

1/2 Rejected flag (AP) FILE - This image provided by the South Carolina Department of Archives and History shows a design for the South Carolina state flag rejected by a Senate committee on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The committee went for symmetry over a more natural look as it made a recommendation Wednesday to standardize the state's iconic palmetto tree and crescent flag. (South Carolina Department of Archives and History via AP)

2/2 Approved State Flag (AP) FILE - This image provided by the South Carolina Department of Archives and History shows the proposed design for the South Carolina state flag recommended by a Senate committee on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The committee went for symmetry over a more natural look as it made a recommendation Wednesday to standardize the state's iconic palmetto tree and crescent flag. (South Carolina Department of Archives and History via AP)



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO, AP) – A senate subcommittee has passed a bill that would designate an official state flag.

South Carolina doesn’t have a standard design and there are many versions of the iconic palmetto tree and crescent flag.

The Family and Veterans Services Committee acknowledged the argument is far from over. More designs are likely to come up as amendments as the bill moves on to the Senate floor. Senators acknowledged their phones are ringing and email inboxes filling over the issue.

“This is the one we will send. If someone wants to look into it further and strike and amend and have an upside down flag, they can do that,” said committee chairwoman Katrina Shealy, a Republican from Lexington.