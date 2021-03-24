Senate committee settles on official version of SC flag

Josh Berry, Associated Press,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO, AP) –  A senate subcommittee has passed a bill that would designate an official state flag.

South Carolina doesn’t have a standard design and there are many versions of the iconic palmetto tree and crescent flag.

The Family and Veterans Services Committee acknowledged the argument is far from over. More designs are likely to come up as amendments as the bill moves on to the Senate floor. Senators acknowledged their phones are ringing and email inboxes filling over the issue.

“This is the one we will send. If someone wants to look into it further and strike and amend and have an upside down flag, they can do that,” said committee chairwoman Katrina Shealy, a Republican from Lexington.

