CDC says they see COVID cases increase in parts of country

The health agency says this has led them to try to increase vaccination as quickly as possible

(CNN) — Across the nation, there are trends showing declines in COVID-19 rates at the beginning of the year have stalled. Now the head of the CDC says cases are increasing in some parts of the country.

This, as states attempt to ramp up vaccinations efforts and get as many people shots as quickly as possible.

