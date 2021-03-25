Columbia Police looking for two men accused of threatening a couple with guns

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they are looking for two men accused of threatening a couple with guns on the 1500 block of Main Street. Police say the incident occurred on March 21 around 9:30 p.m.

Police say one of the victims told them that a man got out of a dark SUV, which was possibly a GMC Yukon with flag attached to the back of it, and threatened her with a gun. Authorities say the male victim was helping the female victim when he confronted the man and another man came over, presented a gun and made physical threats.

According to police, neither victim was injured and they both made it safely into a restaurant. Police say the security footage posted below shows the two men exchanging a firearm on Main Street.

If you have any information about this incident or know who these men are, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online to crimesc.com.