President Biden to hold first formal news conference of his presidency Thursday

CNN– President Joe Biden will hold the first formal news conference of his presidency Thursday afternoon. It comes more than two months after he was sworn in, later into the presidency than his 15 most recent predecessors.

The president is expected to highlight meeting his goal of administering 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccines in 100 days and the passage of his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill. He’ll likely also face scrutiny on gun control and immigration.