Riverbanks Zoo acts quick to get anti-venom to Raleigh, saving man bit by venomous snake

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Riverbanks Zoo was able to help save the life of a North Carolina man after he was bitten by his pet. Officials in Raleigh say, on Sunday, the man was bitten by his pet Green Mamba, a highly venomous snake.

After driving himself to the hospital, officials there called Riverbanks who immediately put anti-venom in a cooler and drove it to Lexington Medical Center, where it was flown by helicopter to Raleigh.

Hospital officials in Raleigh say the man is expected to make a full recovery.