TopGolf coming to Williams-Brice Stadium in April!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– From April 8-11, you can buy tickets to play TopGolf in Williams-Brice Stadium. Spectator tickets are $10, and players tickets start at $40. The TopGolf experience will be conveniently located next to the drive-thru fair food event at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

To purchase tickets, visit TopGolf’s website.