White House launching program to get dialysis patients vaccinated against COVID-19

CNN– The White House is launching a new program to vaccinate dialysis patients against COVID-19. The Biden administration announced a new partnership with dialysis centers nationwide on Thursday. The goal is to vaccinate people receiving dialysis, as well as health care personnel in outpatient dialysis clinics.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people on dialysis often have more severe outcomes when they contract COVID-19, with half of them requiring hospitalization and 20-30% dying.