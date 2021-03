Dyson releases new vacuum that uses lasers to detect hidden dust

CNN– Dyson released a new vacuum that uses lasers to find hidden dust. The appliance company is releasing the Dyson V15 Detect. It uses lasers to detect hidden dust as small as 10 microns. It’s also equipped with a sensor to prove what’s been sucked up.

During the pandemic, Dyson says 60% of people are cleaning more than they ever have before.