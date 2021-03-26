Mother of Ridgeway teen shot to death says ‘no parent should have to go through this’

The person responsible for his death remains on the loose

Fairfield County, SC (WOLO) –Candles lit, and tears flowing down the faces of family and friends trying to grasp the loss of a life gone too soon.

“I was woke to a call that my son had been shot.”

It’s a mother’s worst nightmare, that is now Amber Mullen’s reality. That is how the sheriff’s department says 18 year old Charlie Cason III was found dead inside his home. According to investigators his body was found riddled with bullets. His mother, drove up from Atlanta to get some answers as to how her son died before he truly had a chance to live.

Mullen tells ABC Columbia News that once she arrived police told her the back door had been kicked it. She went on to say as many as 10 shots were reportedly fired, her son was struck 5 to 6 times in the stomach, 7 times in the leg and was found at the bottom of the stairs.

The case remains under investigation, and while authorities say they are following several leads no arrest have been made. Mullen who says her son loved sports, and says ‘this was not a drug deal, this was not a robbery, my son was not a gangster’.

As she struggles to come to terms with her immense loss she is also thinking about the safety of her two other sons she says she prays for every night. She says she will not stop praying for their safety, or fighting to find the person(s) who took the life of her son. When asked how you move forward after dealing with something like this, she simply replied, “keep Charlie alive.”Something she plans to do as she fights for justice in his death.

The family tells us there will be a viewing held Friday at the Nelson Funeral Home, and a home-going service Saturday morning held in the Winnsboro Walmart Parking lot due to the pandemic