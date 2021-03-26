Prisma Health: Vaccine supply starting to catch up with demand

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with Prisma Health say the COVID-19 vaccine supply is catching up with the demand. The medical group says it announces additional available appointment dates every Tuesday and Friday on its website.

Like the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Prisma officials say they have also had several people not return for the second dose of their vaccine.

Prisma Health will also be going to vaccinate residents who are homeless or homebound, to ensure South Carolinans can get the vaccine they deserve.