RCSD: St. Andrews Middle School student arrested after a gun was found in his backpack

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says 14-year-old was arrested Friday for carrying a firearm on school grounds.

Authorities say the principal of St. Andrews Middle School was alerted that a student might have a gun on school property. Officials say school administrators located the student and found a handgun in his backpack. Authorities say the student was arrested without incident, and he will be taken to the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.