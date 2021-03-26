SC announces plans to expand COVID vaccines Wednesday before doses go to waste

Health officials say they had to get more people vaccinated or waste doses

Myrtle Beach, SC (WPDE) The COVID vaccine in South Carolina is opening to nearly everyone. Starting next week South Carolinians 16 and older will be eligible to get the shot.

Friday afternoon Governor Henry McMaster announced appointments will be available starting next Wednesday, the 31st.

As Nick Papantonis reports for us tonight-based on all the available appointments in the state– health officials had no choice but to open distribution to more South Carolinians– because they don’t want doses sitting on shelves.