Sumter Police release video of tractor trailer involved in fatal hit-and-run with missing woman

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police have released video of the tractor trailer that was involved in a fatal hit and run with a missing woman last week. Authorities say the footage shows the white tractor trailer that fatally hit 23-year-old Rebecca Brown, driving by two different businesses along South Guignard Drive on March 17.

Police think it’s a single cab truck with no sleeping compartment. According to investigators, the truck was pulling a long white box-style trailer and will have damage to the right headlight area.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.