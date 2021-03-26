The latest on Frank Martin’s future at South Carolina

Multiple sources indicated to ABC Columbia on Friday morning that there’s still been no decision made on the future of Frank Martin at South Carolina, though USC’s administration could be quite divided on the issue.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity Friday, a source said in a recent meeting between members of the Board of Trustees, the Board was generally in favor of keeping Martin on as head coach of South Carolina basketball, citing his buyout agreement as one of the main factors.

After former football coach Will Muschamp’s $12.9 million buyout in December, the Board is wary of spending more money to buyout another coach.

According to a source, the decision now rests with USC President Bob Caslen with Athletics Director Ray Tanner advising.

South Carolina finished the 2021 season with a 6-15 (4-11 SEC) record, the worst in nine seasons under Martin. But it wasn’t a normal year by any stretch. Martin and his players dealt with multiple COVID-19 stoppages. Martin himself was diagnosed with COVID twice and lost his hair in the process.

Carolina’s season ended on March 11 with a loss to Ole Miss at the SEC Tournament, and since then, both Martin and USC brass have spoken about the season, but conversations about Martin’s contract have been kept between Martin’s agent and USC. Martin has two more years on his remaining contract and wants a contract extension, according to multiple sources, though there’s been no indication that USC would be willing to offer Martin that option.

A source told ABC Columbia on Friday that if Martin does in fact get an extension, that would come with “multiple stipulations”. Those were not disclosed to ABC Columbia.

Martin brought South Carolina to its first ever Final Four in 2017 and currently has more postseason wins than any coach in school history.